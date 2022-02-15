Horseshoe Island here we come: Scientists start work in Antarctica

As part of a cooperation between Bulgaria’s Antarctic Institute and Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council Marmara Research Center (TÜBITAK MAM) Institute of Arctic Research, Oleg Vassiliev, who served as the station leader of St. Kliment Ohridski, joined the Turkish team.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.