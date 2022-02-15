Daily Sabah logo

Horseshoe Island here we come: Scientists start work in Antarctica

by DAILY SABAH WITH AA Feb 15, 2022 1:50 pm +03 +03:00

A Turkish research team launched field studies on Monday in Antarctica as part of Turkey's sixth National Antarctic Science Expedition.

(AA Photo)

The team arrived on Horseshoe Island, where a temporary Turkish science base is located on the world’s coldest continent.

(AA Photo)

They will move on to Dismal Island where a Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) station operated by Turkey is located.

(AA Photo)

The 20-strong team reached the island following a 21-day journey, including a weeklong sail from Chile, as they left Istanbul late last month to conduct scientific research.

(AA Photo)

The team carrying over 2 tons of logistics materials has already begun their fieldwork.

(AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Hasan Hakan Yavaşoğlu, the assistant expedition leader, said the team was "ready and motivated to do research."

(AA Photo)

"Our team is currently completing research in the field. As of today, we will launch our scientific studies," Yavaşoğlu said.

(AA Photo)

"This year, 14 scientific projects will be carried out during the execution of our expedition.”

(AA Photo)

Studies on life sciences, earth sciences and physical sciences will be conducted during the expedition, he added.

(AA Photo)

As part of a cooperation between Bulgaria’s Antarctic Institute and Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council Marmara Research Center (TÜBITAK MAM) Institute of Arctic Research, Oleg Vassiliev, who served as the station leader of St. Kliment Ohridski, joined the Turkish team.

(AA Photo)

"The fact that our station is located on Dismal Island ... is important for the detection of the movement of the Antarctic plate,” Capt. Ilyas Akpınar, a military officer from Turkey's General Directorate of Mapping who is among members of the team, said.

(AA Photo)

"It will also enable us to contribute to the Antarctic earth sciences literature.”

(AA Photo)

Akpınar also said that during Turkey’s third expedition in 2019, geodynamic points were established on both Dismal Island and Horseshoe Island and GNSS observations were carried out at these points for four to 12 hours.

(AA Photo)

Turkey has three fixed GNSS stations in this region on the Antarctic continent, he said, adding that one of them is located on Dismal Island, while the other two are on Horseshoe Island.

(AA Photo)

The team is made up of researchers from Turkey’s TÜBITAK, Naval Forces Command, the mapping directorate, the meteorology directorate, Anadolu Agency, research institutes and universities.

(AA Photo)

Chunks of ice are seen as the Turkish ship crosses the Lemarie Channel, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Icebergs are seen in the Gerlache Straight, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

An iceberg is seen in the Gerlache Straight, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Smaller pieces of glaciers and ice obstructing the way as the Turkish research team travels through the Lemarie Channel, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Researchers scouting the area after their arrival, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Ice has broken off the island as seen by the visible cracks, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Two of the staff members look onto an iceberg as they pass through the Gerlache Strait, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

The research team take a survey tour of the island after they arrived, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Ice and glaciers seen in the Penola Strait, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Pieces of ice seen on the Lemarie Channel, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

İlyas Akpınar taking care of the Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A crabeater seal seen enjoying its time on the ice, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Oleg Vassiliev join the Turkish team by coming to them in a boat, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A group picture of the Turkish team, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

The Penola Strait seen through a window of the ship, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Onur Şatır is carrying some of the needed supplies on the Dismal Island, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Çetin Biçer is setting up some of the equipment as a seagull flies over him, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A seal is seen in the Penola Strait, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Akpınar is seen checking the equipment, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

