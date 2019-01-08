At least 3 dead in train collision in South Africa

At least three people were killed and scores more injured on Tuesday when two trains collided in the South African capital Pretoria, authorities said.

ER24, an emergency medical service, said about 200 people were injured when the trains crashed at Mountain View station.

"Three patients were found with numerous, fatal injuries and were later declared dead on the scene," ER24 said in a statement.

"Approximately 200 other patients were found on the scene. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to critical," it added.

Netcare911, an emergency responders' group, says many injuries are "minor to moderate" but that one person in critical condition was airlifted to a hospital after the accident Tuesday in Pretoria.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

Last January, two trains collided in South Africa's Gauteng province, injuring 200 people.