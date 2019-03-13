Building housing school collapses in Nigeria's Lagos

A three-story building containing a primary school collapsed on Wednesday in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, an emergency agency spokesman said.

There was no immediate information on any casualties, Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency's southwest region, said.

Local media said that up to a 100 students were feared trapped uder the rubble.

Nigeria is frequently hit by building collapses, with weak enforcement of regulations and poor construction materials often used. In 2016, more than 100 people were killed when a church came down in southeastern Nigeria.

In Lagos that same year, a five-storey building still under construction collapsed, killing at least 30 people.

A floating school built to withstand storms and floods was also brought down in Lagos in 2016, though nobody was reported injured.