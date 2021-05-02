Lockdown, May Day and Pink Moon: Top pictures of the week

A highway lies empty in Ankara on May 1, 2021, after Turkey entered a full lockdown from the evening of April 29 until May 17 in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
People attend the traditional May Day labor union march, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris, France, May 1, 2021.
An airplane flies in front of the almost full "Pink Moon," in Iraq's southern city of Basra, on April 25, 2021.
Thai health officials take samples from local residents during a COVID-19 nasal swab test drive at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, April 30, 2021. The Thai capital, Bangkok, together with other provinces, were declared as maximum control areas, and are expected to go under partial lockdown from May 1 in a bid to contain a continued rise in infections.
A Nepalese fruit vendor uses his cell phone in the midst of shuttered shops during the first day of lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Offices were closed, markets were shuttered and vehicles were forced off the street in Nepal's capital on Thursday as authorities imposed a 15-day lockdown because of spiking cases of COVID-19 in the country.
Demonstrators clash with the police during a demonstration against tax reform proposed by Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Bogota, Columbia, on April 28, 2021. Workers' unions, teachers, civil organizations, indigenous people and other sectors reject the project that is underway in Congress, saying it punishes the middle class and is inappropriate in the midst of the crisis unleashed by the pandemic.
Patients are treated on wheelchairs amid a shortage of beds in the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity following a surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021.
