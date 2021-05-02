Daily Sabah logo

Lockdown, May Day and Pink Moon: Top pictures of the week

by Agencies May 02, 2021 11:41 am +03 +03:00

A highway lies empty in Ankara on May 1, 2021, after Turkey entered a full lockdown from the evening of April 29 until May 17 in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

(AFP Photo)

People attend the traditional May Day labor union march, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris, France, May 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An airplane flies in front of the almost full "Pink Moon," in Iraq's southern city of Basra, on April 25, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A jockey rides his horse back to the barns at Churchill Downs Friday, April 30, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1.

(AP Photo)

Thai health officials take samples from local residents during a COVID-19 nasal swab test drive at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, April 30, 2021. The Thai capital, Bangkok, together with other provinces, were declared as maximum control areas, and are expected to go under partial lockdown from May 1 in a bid to contain a continued rise in infections.

(EPA Photo)

A Nepalese fruit vendor uses his cell phone in the midst of shuttered shops during the first day of lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Offices were closed, markets were shuttered and vehicles were forced off the street in Nepal's capital on Thursday as authorities imposed a 15-day lockdown because of spiking cases of COVID-19 in the country.

(AP Photo)

A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a worshipper in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Demonstrators clash with the police during a demonstration against tax reform proposed by Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Bogota, Columbia, on April 28, 2021. Workers' unions, teachers, civil organizations, indigenous people and other sectors reject the project that is underway in Congress, saying it punishes the middle class and is inappropriate in the midst of the crisis unleashed by the pandemic.

(AFP Photo)

The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, April 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Patients are treated on wheelchairs amid a shortage of beds in the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity following a surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters hold up the three-finger salute as they march in the rain during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Police officers guard a street ahead of May Day demonstrations in Hamburg, Germany, April 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Pink Moon rises over the Süleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, April 26, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

