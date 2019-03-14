Floods, tropical storm kill 126 in South Africa, Mozambique and Malawi

At least 126 people were killed in Mozambique, Malawi and South Africa after heavy rains affected nearly 850,000 people across southeast Africa, officials and the U.N. said, prompting calls for emergency aid.

At least 66 people have been killed in Mozambique, 56 in Malawi and four in South Africa following torrential rains that have triggered flash floods.

Mozambique cabinet spokeswoman Ana Comoana said the "government has decreed a red alert due to the continuing rains and the approach of the tropical cyclone Idai, expected to reach the country between Thursday to Friday."

She spoke to reporters late Tuesday after a cabinet meeting in Maputo to discuss the emergency.

The floods in Mozambique, one of Africa's poorest countries, have already destroyed 5,756 homes, affecting 15,467 households and 141,325 people.

In neighboring Malawi, floods have left over 230,000 people without shelter and affected around 739,000 people, according to the U.N.

Chipiliro Khamula, spokesman for Malawi's Department of Disaster Management, said 56 deaths had been recorded as of Tuesday, as well as 577 injuries.

"Most of the displaced families are living in camps," Khamula said. "So far, a total of 187 camps have been established in the affected districts."

Malawi's Meteorological Department has warned of more rains and flooding in the country's south between Thursday and Sunday.

In Mozambique, 111 people have been injured, 18 hospitals destroyed, 938 classrooms destroyed and 9,763 students affected.

More than 168,000 hectares (415,000 acres) of crops were destroyed, the government spokeswoman added.

Authorities there have ordered the compulsory evacuation of people living in flood-prone areas.

"Sixteen accommodation centers have been opened in the provinces of Zambezia and Tete to accommodate the displaced," Comoana said.

"The government needs 1.1 billion meticais ($16 million) to assist 80,000 families affected by the rains."

Mozambique is prone to extreme weather events. Floods in 2000 claimed at least 800 lives while more than 100 were killed in 2015.

"Tropical Cyclone Idai, which formed over the Northern Mozambique Channel on March 9, is expected to make landfall near Beira (eastern Mozambique) on March 14 or 15," said the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"The cyclone was located over the Mozambique Channel on March 12 and is expected to strengthen into intense tropical cyclone status (Category 4 equivalent) again prior to making landfall."

Now Malawi has been put on alert for more rain and flooding on Thursday when Tropical Cyclone Idai is expected to make landfall through Beira, in neighbouring Mozambique, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services said.

The cyclone will dump heavy rains and winds over Mozambique, before moving to southern Malawi and later Zimbabwe, Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services Director Jolam Nkhokwe said.

Malawi's President Arthur Peter Mutharika, who declared a state of disaster in southern Malawi late on Friday, cancelled trips to the northern region of Malawi to attend to the flooding.