At least 13 dead in partial church collapse in South Africa

The roof of a church collapsed during mass near the eastern South African city of Durban, killing 13 people and injuring at least 16, officials said Friday.

"The roof of the building collapsed because of heavy rains last night ... at this point we have a total of 13 fatalities," said Lennox Mabaso, spokesman for the provincial traditional affairs department.

"Such a tragedy. 13 fatalities 16 people treated by paramedics," tweeted Robert McKenzie, spokesman for Kwa-Zulu Natal province's emergency services. He said heavy rainfall may have been to blame for the collapse Thursday night in the town of Dlangubo.

The report says the collapse at the Pentecostal church occurred as an Easter season service was underway.

"There was a strong storm at the time but we can't be totally sure why the wall collapsed until the police are done with their investigations," said McKenzie.

Pictures of the scene on the emergency services' Twitter page showed bricks and piles of debris strewn across the church floor, with pipes and pillars hanging from higher parts of the building.