Almost half of Nigerian children trapped in forced labor, Int'l Labor Org. says

At least 43% of Nigerian children are trapped in various forced labor despite international conventions banning it, the International Labor Organization said Friday.

Dennis Zulu, country head of the global body, said the children as young as 5-10 years are being used as labor mostly in private establishments and homes.

"This is contrary to the fact that Nigeria is signatory to and has ratified or domesticated conventions that ban child labor," he said, calling on local authorities to help evolve policies that address the menace, including human trafficking and slave worker.

"We are optimistic that our effective and efficient approach of the project result will contribute to the reduction of child exploitation in the artisanal mines and global supply chain," Zulu added.