Calls for civil obedience in Sudan as stalemate persists

Sudanese protest leaders Wednesday threatened to launch a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience after accusing the country's military rulers of delaying the transfer of power to a civilian administration.

The two sides are grappling over whether an overall ruling council should have a civilian or military majority. Last week the Alliance for Freedom and Change protest group handed over its proposals for a civilian structure, including executive and legislative bodies that it eventually wants to rule the country after replacing the generals.

Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council said on Tuesday it had the option to call for early elections within six months if they did not reach an agreement with the opposition on the structure and details of an interim government. The military rulers also said they generally agreed with proposals made by protest leaders on the structure of an interim government, but want Sharia law and local norms to guide legislation.

Since President Omar al-Bashir's ouster, the protesters have expressed fears the military will cling to power and undermine all attempts to instate a civilian government in a country that lived for decades under military dictatorship. Protests first broke out on Dec. 19 in response to the tripling of bread prices, swiftly turning into nationwide rallies against al-Bashir's three-decade rule. Protesters, who were initially jubilant over the word of the coup, reacted by saying they will not end their nearly weeklong sit-in outside the military's headquarters in central Khartoum until a civilian transition government is formed.