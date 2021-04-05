Daily Sabah logo

Ephesus: Marvel of the ancient world in western Turkey

by DAILY SABAH Apr 05, 2021 1:33 pm +03 +03:00

The ancient city of Ephesus is one the most renowned historical attractions in Turkey and is situated in the colorful seaside province of Izmir on the country's Aegean coast.

AA Photo

Built by the Ionians in the 10th century B.C., throughout its rich history Ephesus has been home to various historic civilizations, including Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman.

AA Photo

The ancient city experienced its heyday under Roman rule, becoming the capital of Asia Minor in the 20s B.C.

AA Photo

Due to its outstanding universal cultural value, Ephesus was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2015.

AA Photo

Unsurprisingly, today the city serves as a major tourist attraction on Turkey's west coast.

AA Photo

In 2019, the last pandemic-free year, with approximately 2 million visitors, Ephesus was the most visited ancient city in Turkey.

AA Photo

The facade of the Library of Celsus, one of the most impressive structures of the ancient world, once housing over 12,000 scrolls, is perhaps the most recognizable location in the city.

AA Photo

The Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, is also located in Ephesus.

AA Photo

Although all that remains of the Temple of Artemis, which was once a major destination for pilgrimage, is a sole pillar.

AA Photo

Ephesus contains the largest collection of Roman ruins and truly gives visitors an idea of what daily life might have been like in ancient times.

AA Photo

Ephesus also played an important role in the history of early Christianity.

AA Photo

The House of the Virgin Mary, where she is believed to have spent the last years of her life, is located in the vicinity of the ancient city.

AA Photo

Furthermore, one of the Seven Churches of the Revelation was in Ephesus. It was known for "having labored hard and not fainted, and separating themselves from the wicked."

AA Photo

Another noteworthy feature of the city is its population of stray cats.

AA Photo

An estimated 150 felines populate Ephesus, adding an extra attraction for tourists.

AA Photo

Ephesus can be visited from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in summer and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in winter. The entrance is TL 100 per person.

AA Photo

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people visiting Ephesus was restricted to 650 at a time.

AA Photo

