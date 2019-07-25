Tunisia's President Essebsi dies aged 92 after severe illness

Tunisia's 92-year-old president, Beji Caid Essebsi, has died, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

"On Thursday morning, the President of the Republic died at the military hospital in Tunis.. The burial ceremony will be announced later," the presidency said in statement.

Essebsi was taken to a military hospital on Wednesday to receive treatment in the intensive care unit with his son Hafedh Caid Essebsi telling AFP that "things are not going well."

Essebsi, the oldest head of state after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, appeared feeble in a video released by his office on Monday of a meeting at the defense ministry.

Concerned for the country's stability, politicians and social media users have called for greater transparency about the president's health since he was hospitalized last month on June 27 after suffering a severe health crisis with reports pronouncing him dead, as the country was rocked by two suicide attacks in capital Tunis. He had been briefly hospitalized the previous week as well.

Presidential elections are scheduled for November 17, after parliamentary elections which have been set for October 6. Under Tunisia's constitution, the speaker of the parliament will assume the presidency for 45 to 90 days while elections are organized.

In April, Essebsi had announced he wouldn't run again in elections, saying a younger person should lead the country, despite his Nidaa Tounes party calling for him to stand. The party has not identified another candidate yet.

The country's first democratically elected president, Essebsi came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked revolts in several Arab nations.

After the overthrow of Ben Ali, Essebsi led the immediate transition as prime minister in 2011 and organized parliamentary elections later that year. Essebsi had also been a senior figure before 2011, having served as foreign minister under state founder Habib Bourguiba, the father of Tunisia's independence from France, and parliamentary speaker under Ben Ali.

Over the years, Essebsi was director-general of the national police and interior minister. He later held the defense portfolio before becoming ambassador to France.

Tunisia has been hailed as the only democratic success of the Arab Spring uprisings against dictatorship, with a new constitution and free elections in 2011 and 2014. Under a new constitution guaranteeing democratic freedoms, Essebsi has limited powers compared with Ben Ali, and he is mainly responsible for foreign and defense policies.

Essebsi has neither rejected nor enacted an amended electoral code passed by parliament in June that would bar the way for several strong candidates in the upcoming polls.

The restrictions would rule out the candidacy of media magnate Nabil Karoui, charged earlier this month with money laundering, who has formed a political party and stated his intention to stand in the poll.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...