Turkish desserts that'll satisfy your sweet tooth

Halva (helva) is said to have originated in the Middle East and with globalization, it has naturally found its way to almost every shop. There are many different kinds of them and the one shown here is a tahini-based with pistachios. These blocks of deliciousness have versions with cacao, other nuts, plain and so many more.
These ones are sold pretty much in every market and if you find yourself stuck in traffic there might be a guy selling them to the desperate people waiting in their cars. As much as it can be eaten alone, these layers of "kağıt" (paper) halva are used to make an ice cream sandwich, making it more fun.
You might have seen these pranksters on the streets of Turkey. They are selling the famed mastic ice cream from Maraş, which is not like your regular Italian one. It stretches quite a bit while eating it – if you can actually get your hands on the dessert from the server, that is.
This dessert is essentially fried dough which is then soaked in syrup. Tulumba, lokma and halka tatlısı are essentially all the same, the only difference is the shapes they come in. Tulumbas are pictured here, lokmas are tiny balls and halkas look like rings. These can be found in pastry shops as well as be sold by street vendors.
This dessert gets its name from the Mustafakemalpaşa district of northwestern Bursa province, where this dessert is made on a daily basis. Kemalpaşa can be found in pretty much every store in Turkey once Ramadan peaks around the corner. The only thing that you need to add to them is the syrup.
