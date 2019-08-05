Algerian court orders former ministers held over allegations of corruption under Bouteflika

Algeria's supreme court on Monday ordered two former ministers to be taken into custody over corruption allegations under former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, state television reported.

Ex-public works and transport minister Abdelghani Zaalane and former labor minister Mohamed El Ghazi are the latest senior officials to be detained since protesters earlier this year demanded the prosecution of people involved in corruption and the departure of the ruling elite.

Back in June, former Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia was also imprisoned by a Supreme Court judge investigating corruption.

Ouyahia, replaced in March, was the latest person held in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign amid a people's revolt to do away with the era led by ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. He resigned on April 2 after two decades in office under pressure from weekly anti-government demonstrations and the powerful army chief.

The former president's brother, Said Bouteflika, is among a raft of leading figures in government and industry jailed on charges of corruption. It is widely believed Said Bouteflika held the reins of power in Algeria after the president suffered a 2013 stroke that left him unable to speak clearly , partially paralyzed — and rarely seen in public.

Two retired generals who headed top intelligence units also were jailed on corruption charges.

Ouyahia was a major figure for years in Algerian political life and served several times as prime minister. Like most of the other people detained in the corruption investigation, he was close to President Bouteflika.

TSA Algeria quoted a Justice Ministry statement dated May 26 saying a dozen former high government officials were being investigated for acts concerning "the conclusion of public works contracts contrary to rules and laws in place."