Sri Lankan protestors overrun presidential palace

Protest organizers in Sri Lanka handed back the president and prime minister's residences to the government on Thursday evening after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted his resignation.
A demonstrator poses for photographs where President Gotabaya Rajapaksa used to hold main events at the president's residence after Rajapaksa fled amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022.
Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods and corruption.
People wait to visit the president's house after demonstrators entered the building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 11, 2022.
The announcement of Rajapaksa's resignation triggered jubilation in the commercial capital Colombo where protesters massed outside the presidential secretariat, defying a city-wide curfew.
Protestors sit inside a conference room after entering Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022.
Crowds set off firecrackers, shouted slogans and danced ecstatically at the Gota Go Gama protest site, named mockingly after Rajapaksa's first name.
A man jumps into the swimming pool as people visit the president's house the day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022.
Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and then headed on to Singapore on Thursday on a Saudi Arabian airline flight, according to a person familiar with the situation.
A man lies in the garden as people visit the president's house the day after demonstrators entered the building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022.
The Maldives government confirmed late on Thursday that the country had granted diplomatic clearance for a Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft that carried President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his spouse, on a transit visit.
Singapore's Foreign Ministry said Rajapaksa had entered the country on a private visit, and had not sought or been granted asylum.
Demonstrators sleep in a bedroom at the president's house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022.
Rajapaksa's decision on Wednesday to make his ally Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the acting president triggered more protests, with demonstrators storming parliament and the premier's office demanding that he quit too.
Two kids play the piano inside the president's house after demonstrators entered the building, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022.
"We want Ranil to go home," Malik Perera, a 29-year-old rickshaw driver who took part in the parliament protests, said earlier on Thursday. "They have sold the country, we want a good person to take over, until then we won't stop."
People visit the president's house after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 11, 2022.
Inside the president's residence early on Thursday, ordinary Sri Lankans wandered the halls, taking in the building's extensive art collection, luxury cars and swimming pool.
A man holds shirts belonging to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa inside the president's house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022.
Protestors handed back the residences to the government Thursday evening because "holding the captured places holds no symbolic meaning anymore" with the president out of the country, one organizer told Reuters.
A man tries gym equipment inside the home gym at the presidential palace the day after demonstrators entered the building, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022.
"I am happy that Gotabaya has finally left. He should have resigned earlier, without causing much problems,” Velauynatha Pillai, 73, a retired bank employee, said as patriotic songs were blaring from loudspeakers at the main protest site.
People play inside a bedroom at the prime minister's residence after demonstrators entered the building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022.
Police said one person was killed and 84 injured in clashes between riot police and protesters on Wednesday near the parliament and prime minister's office while people demanded the ouster of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.
People rest inside the prime minister's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.