Tunisia begins voting in key presidential election

Tunisians began casting votes in an unpredictable presidential election with no overwhelming front-runner Sunday, with the young democracy's economic ills dominating the agenda.

The first-round election is seen as key to securing the North African nation's young democracy as it struggles with economic troubles and terrorism.

Accusations of smear campaigns and corruption have been tossed around ahead of the election, which is being held to replace Tunisia's democratically elected leader, who died in office in July.

While foreign attention, especially in Arab countries, is focused on the Ennahda party, many Tunisians are watching the fate of media mogul Nabil Karoui, running from behind bars on suspicion of tax evasion, which he denies.

Around 7.2 million people are registered to vote in Sunday's polls.

If there is no outright winner in the vote, there will be a second round, the specific date of which has not been set yet.

Official results are expected by Tuesday.

It's only the second democratic presidential election that Tunisia has held since its "jasmine revolution" in 2011 unleashed the Arab Spring protests.