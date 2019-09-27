Police rescues more than 300 chained, abused students in northern Nigeria

Nigerian police rescued more than 300 people, mostly male children, being held in chains in a building in the northern city of Kaduna, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Many of the children had metal chains around their ankles, police said. The spokesman said the building housed a so-called Islamic school and seven people have been arrested.

Police raided a building in the city on Thursday where the victims including adults and minors were kept in "the most debasing and inhumane conditions in the name of teaching them the Quran and reforming them," Kaduna state police spokesman Yakubu Sabo said.

"The state government is currently providing food to the children who are between the ages of five and above," Sobo said.

"We have identified two of the children to have come from Burkina Faso, while most of them were brought by their parents from across mostly northern Nigerian states," he added.

Many had been tortured and sexually abused, he said, adding those arrested were teachers at the school.

Islamic schools, known as Almajiris, are common across the mostly Muslim north of Nigeria - a country which is roughly evenly split between followers of Christianity and Islam.