Little Amal's journey from Turkey to UK comes to an end

by Agencies Oct 25, 2021 12:45 pm +03 +03:00

The giant puppet has been drawing attention across Europe to the plight of young refugees who have fled Syria. Little Amal represents a 9-year-old Syrian refugee girl and is 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) tall.

Little Amal stands amid bird puppets at the shore of southern province Adana, Turkey, Aug. 10, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Little Amal is a creation of the Good Chance theater and activist group as well as the Handspring Puppet Company, and is journeying 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles) from Turkey through Europe in a project called "Walk with Amal" in order to bring international and popular attention to the plight of displaced children across the globe.

A crowd gathers around Amal in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 2021.

(AA Photo)

She has been walking nearly 8,000 kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border looking for her mother and will arrive in November in Manchester.

Amal walks through the streets of Gaziantep, Turkey, the start of her journey.

(AA Photo)

Amal greets people in Antep, Turkey, July 2021.

(AA Photo)

Amal looks at the bird puppets in Adana, July 2021.

(AA Photo)

Amal passes through the Konak district of Izmir on her way to the U.K., Aug. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Little Amal waves at people during her walk in the center of Athens, Greece, Sept. 2, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The puppet stands in the center of Athens, Greece, Sept. 2, 2021.

Amal arrives in Torre a Mare, where she greets the amused people and jugglers who welcome her, as she walks the streets of the old city, Bari, Italy, Sept. 7, 2021.

Amal in Torre a Mare as she walks the streets of the old city, Bari, Italy, Sept. 7, 2021.

Amal meets and embraces the Great Grandmother in Corso Vittorio Emanuele, a work in papier-mache made by the papier-mache master of Putignano Domenico Galluzzi, Bari, Italy, Sept. 7, 2021.

A bird puppet greets Amal in Torre a Mare, in Bari, Italy, Sept. 7, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Pope Francis gestures as Little Amal visits the Vatican while traveling across Europe from Turkey to Britain.

(Reuters Photo)

Amal arrives in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 2, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Little Amal waves at the people gathered in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 2, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Amal peaks behind a container in Stuttgart, Germany, Oct. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Little Amal walks with the help of technicians through Parc des Bastions in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Amal, which means hope in Arabic, was warmly welcomed by children, musicians and other giants to the Borgerhout district known for its cultural diversity, Belgium, Oct. 9, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Amal is seen on a square in the Borgerhout district, Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 9, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Little Amal walks toward the Grand Theatre de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 28, 2021.

The puppet poses in front of the United Nations building, in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Children greet Amal in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 9, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Amal waves at people on their balcony in Calais, France, Oct. 17, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People attend the "Little Amal" show at Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower Paris, France, Oct. 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Little Amal crosses Millennium Bridge, in London, England, Oct. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Little Amal arrives in Trafalgar Square as the Boy Blue theater company performs with her, in London, England, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Little Amal during the performance of Good Chance Theatre's "The Walk" inside the Paul Hamlyn Hall at the Royal Opera House in the early morning hours, in London, England, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Little Amal celebrates her 10th birthday inside The Dome at Victoria and Albert Museum in London, England, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Little Amal is welcomed by principal dancers Francesca Hayward and Cesar Corrales to the Royal Opera House in London, England, Oct. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Amal hands a flower to a child in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 9, 2021.

(Getty Images)

