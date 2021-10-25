Little Amal's journey from Turkey to UK comes to an end

The giant puppet has been drawing attention across Europe to the plight of young refugees who have fled Syria. Little Amal represents a 9-year-old Syrian refugee girl and is 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) tall.
Little Amal stands amid bird puppets at the shore of southern province Adana, Turkey, Aug. 10, 2021.
Little Amal is a creation of the Good Chance theater and activist group as well as the Handspring Puppet Company, and is journeying 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles) from Turkey through Europe in a project called "Walk with Amal" in order to bring international and popular attention to the plight of displaced children across the globe.
A crowd gathers around Amal in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 2021.
Amal passes through the Konak district of Izmir on her way to the U.K., Aug. 10, 2021.
