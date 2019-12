Terror attack on Niger military camp leaves at least 71 dead, 12 wounded

At least 71 people were killed and 12 others were wounded in a terror attack on a Niger military camp in the western Tillaberi region near the Mali border, a security source said on Wednesday.

Niger's Defense Ministry confirmed the figures later in the day, adding that some people are also missing.

"The terrorists bombarded the camp with shells and mortars. The explosions from ammunition and fuel were the cause of the heavy toll," the source said.

The source did not say which group was responsible for the attack on Tuesday. But Niger forces are fighting against Boko Haram militants in the southeast and other armed groups allied with the Daesh terrorist group in the west near Mali.