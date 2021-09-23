In photos: RHS Chelsea Flower Show in full bloom

This year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show was delayed from its usual spring dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also prompted its cancellation last year. Previously, only the two World Wars had caused the event's suspension.
A woman with a themed hat attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London, Britain, Sept. 20, 2021.
