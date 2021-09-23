Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: RHS Chelsea Flower Show in full bloom

by agencies Sep 23, 2021 11:10 am +03 +03:00

This year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show was delayed from its usual spring dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also prompted its cancellation last year. Previously, only the two World Wars had caused the event's suspension.

A woman with a themed hat attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London, Britain, Sept. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Chelsea flower show is held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Details of a floral installation is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

World-renowned and quintessentially British, the annual show is a celebration of horticultural excellence and innovation.

A visitor views a floral installation at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, delayed from its usual spring dates, Sept. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A dried flower design depicting a human skull is displayed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wearing a tomato-themed hat poses for a photo during the 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Sept. 20, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

The detail of a floral installation is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wearing clothing made from dried flowers attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A visitor attends the Chelsea Flower Show taking pictures of the flowers on display, Sept. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The detail of a fuchsia display is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors attend the Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Vegetables artfully stacked are displayed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A visitor views vegetable displays at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors view the hand sculpted repurposed van "Delays Expected" by Dan Rawlings, on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A visitor with a couple of flowers arranged on her head attends the Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A visitor attends the Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A stall worker tends to a rose garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man carves a gorilla's face into a pumpkin on the "All Carved Out" stand on Chelsea Flower Show's press day, Sept. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A visitor views a display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An Aster, on display at Chelsea Flower Shows' press day, Sept. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Hesperanthas on display at Chelsea Flower Shows' press day, Sept. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A Rudbeckia peeks out behind a leaf, in a garden at Chelsea Flower Shows' press day, Sept. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Water trickles through a sculpture at the Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 22, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Details are seen of a fuchsia display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A garden exhibit designer wears shoes with a ladybirds design at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Sept. 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A display of flowers are pictured during the 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Sept. 20, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A close-up of a dahlia at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the public enjoy the displays in the main pavilion at the Chelsea Flower Show, Sept. 22, 2021.

(Getty Images)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.