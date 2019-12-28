Car bombing kills at least 30 in Somalia's capital

A car bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital Saturday morning, killing at least 30 people, a government spokesman said.

Ismail Mukhtar said the death toll is likely to rise as more than 60 people were wounded and they are still being taken to hospitals.

Abdiqadir Abdirahman, the director of the Aamin Ambulance service, confirmed the 61 dead and said more than 50 others were wounded.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour as Somalia returned to work after its weekend. Images from the scene showed the mangled frames of vehicles and bodies lying on the ground. A large black plume of smoke rose above the capital.

Dozens of wounded people were rushed to hospitals, including children. Among them were several university students who had been traveling in a bus, Hussein said.

Mayor Omar Mohamud Mohamed, speaking at the scene, said university students were among those killed. Police said the dead also included two Turkish nationals.

Turkey's Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yılmaz also confirmed that two Turkish nationals were among the victims of the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often carries out such attacks. The terrorist group was pushed out of Mogadishu several years ago but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels in the seaside city.

The attack again raises concern about the readiness of Somali forces to take over responsibility for the Horn of Africa country's security in the coming months from an African Union force.