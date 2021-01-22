Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Storm Christoph floods Britain, with more to come

by DAILY SABAH Jan 22, 2021 12:15 pm +03 +03:00

Parts of northern England were hit by Storm Christoph Thursday, causing rivers to flow over, forcing dozens of care home residents to be evacuated.

A road sign is seen partially submerged on a flooded street, as the city prepares for flooding due to the arrival of Storm Christoph, in York, Britain, Jan. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Severe flood warnings remain in force as Environment Secretary George Eustice said in a meeting that more flooding could be experienced in the coming week.

A man looks out over the flood defenses at his business' premises as the River Ouse in York floods due to rain and recent melting snow raises river levels in York, England on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Storm Christoph is the first named storm of 2021 with heavy rain and snowfall bringing flooding to areas of the UK including Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Cambridgeshire.

A woman walks through floodwater in Northwich town center in Northwich, U.K. on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The River Ouse in York floods as rain and recent melting snow raises river levels in York, England on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man wears improvised waders as he walks through floodwater after the River Ouse in York floods following rain and melting snow on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The historic Llanerch Bridge between Trefnant and Tremeirchion has collapsed due to the floodwaters of Storm Christoph in St. Asaph, U.K. on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Elderly residents are evacuated from a local care home by Fire and Rescue emergency services personnel in Northwich, U.K. on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The wider view of the now destroyed historic Llanerch Bridge between Trefnant and Tremeirchion in St. Asaph, U.K. on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A member of a fire brigade transports the belongings of residents evacuated from a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, U.K. on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

A vehicle rides through a flooded road after Storm Christoph hit Wales, in Tenby, Britain, on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents of a care home are evacuated by members of a fire brigade after the river Weaver burst the banks in Northwich, U.K. on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Pumps operate from premises on the River Ouse in York as rain and recent melting snow raise river levels in York, U.K. on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The River Ouse in York floods after rainfall and recent melting snow raised river levels in York, U.K. on Jan. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

