In photos: Storm Christoph floods Britain, with more to come

Parts of northern England were hit by Storm Christoph Thursday, causing rivers to flow over, forcing dozens of care home residents to be evacuated.
A road sign is seen partially submerged on a flooded street, as the city prepares for flooding due to the arrival of Storm Christoph, in York, Britain, Jan. 19, 2021.
Severe flood warnings remain in force as Environment Secretary George Eustice said in a meeting that more flooding could be experienced in the coming week.
A man looks out over the flood defenses at his business' premises as the River Ouse in York floods due to rain and recent melting snow raises river levels in York, England on Jan. 21, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.