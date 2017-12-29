Trump administration sees record 34 pct rate of staff turnover in first year, report says

The highest number of White House staffers have left the President Donald Trump administration in the very first year, according to local media reports.

Citing the Brookings Institution that has tracked the White House turnover rates, the media reports said that 34 percent of Trump's staff was fired, resigned, or reassigned.

This figure doubled that of Ronald Reagan's 17 percent in 1981. Trump's term has seen more turnover than any previous administration including Presidents Obama and Clinton, the Institution has revealed.

21 of the 61 senior staff tracked in the report either resigned, was fired or reassigned.

Brookings Institute senior fellow Kathryn Dunn-Tepas told the Wall Street Journal that besides the high rate of staff turnover, the seniority of the staff leaving the administration is "extraordinarily high."

"The first year always seems to have some missteps on staffing, often because the skills that worked well running a campaign don't always align with what it takes to run a government," she said, adding that in this case, president Trump and his administration had no experience to rule the government.

However, Trump had responded to such criticism by insisting that there was no "chaos" at the White House, telling his cabinet that they are starting from a really "good base."

Trump initially fired his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn last February, less than a month after he took office.

Two senior campaign aides, Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, followed Flynn.