In photos: Ethiopians cross into Sudan fleeing war

Dec 15, 2020 11:44 am +03 +03:00

Ethiopians cross into Sudan fleeing the fighting to settle at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Kassala state.

An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray region holds a child inside a courtesy bus at the Fashaga camp, as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region share a meal at the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region build a makeshift shelter within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region, sit inside a makeshift shelter within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An Ethiopian refugee couple who fled the Tigray region build a makeshift shelter within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An Ethiopian refugee child who fled the Tigray region carries her sibling at the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray region holds a cross to her forehead at the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region gather to receive food at the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region queue to receive food at the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region queue to receive food aid at the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region rest at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region are transferred from Fashaga camp to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Sudanese security officers patrol Fashaga camp housing Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region board buses at the Fashaga camp as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region sit inside a bus at the Fashaga camp as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray region sifts grains at the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region, register for the bus at the Fashaga camp to be transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray region board buses at the Fashaga camp as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An Ethiopian pregnant refugee who fled the Tigray region sits inside a bus at the Fashaga camp as she is transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

