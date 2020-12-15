In photos: Ethiopians cross into Sudan fleeing war

Ethiopians cross into Sudan fleeing the fighting to settle at the Fashaga camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Kassala state.
An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray region holds a child inside a courtesy bus at the Fashaga camp, as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13, 2020.
