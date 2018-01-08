2 injured as fire breaks out on top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a fire at Trump Tower in Midtown, Manhattan on Monday morning, the New York Fire Department said.

The fire department says it was called there around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Eric Trump, son of the U.S. President, tweeted: "There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower."

He praised the quick action of the fire crews, whom he called "heroes."

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018



U.S. President Donald Trump was in Washington at the time.

About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

Many social media users shared pictures of smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.