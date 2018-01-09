Trump to attend Davos economic forum, White House spox says

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend this year's World Economic Forum in Davos later this month, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

Trump, who ran for president on a nationalist and populist platform, will mingle with elites from the worlds of politics and finance at the annual Alpine retreat in Switzerland.

"The president welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"At this year's World Economic Forum, the president looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries and American workers."

Last year, the annual elite gathering of world leaders and chief executives held in the Swiss alps focused on what impact the newly elected Republican president would have on the global economy.

The theme of this year's Davos conference, which will take place Jan. 23-26, is to examine the causes of and solutions for political, economic and social fractures in society.