'Float houses' line streets of New Orleans in Mardi Gras void

The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of the thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, U.S., Feb. 7, 2021.
Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Christy Parker (L), of New Orleans, takes a photo of her sister Katie Woei-A-Sack and Katie's husband Anthony Woei-A-Sack, both from Atlanta, in front of Carol Kolinchak's house in the Bywater that she turned into a "house float" by hiring artists from Stronghold Studios to depict the theme "Georgia On My Mind" in honor of the high-profile Senate race and in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Jan. 30, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.