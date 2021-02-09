Daily Sabah logo

'Float houses' line streets of New Orleans in Mardi Gras void

by REUTERS Feb 09, 2021 11:13 am +03 +03:00

The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of the thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, U.S., Feb. 7, 2021.

Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reuters Photo)

The "Muses in the House" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

(Reuters Photo)

A girl poses in front of the Mystic Krewe of Unicorns house float, located on St. Charles Avenue.

(Reuters Photo)

A house on Rampart Street has been decorated with images of progressive and powerful women in celebration of Mardi Gras.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman rides by a home on Burgundy Street illuminated with UV light in New Orleans.

(Reuters Photo)

Lisa Shattuck's house on Mandeville Street is decorated with theater set art in celebration of Mardi Gras.

(Reuters Photo)

The "Taste the Rainbow" house float located on Ponce de Leon Street.

(Reuters Photo)

A wider view of the "Taste the Rainbow" house float on Ponce de Leon Street.

(Reuters Photo)

The "Animal House" circus themed house float, located on St. Charles Avenue.

(Reuters Photo)

Christy Parker (L), of New Orleans, takes a photo of her sister Katie Woei-A-Sack and Katie's husband Anthony Woei-A-Sack, both from Atlanta, in front of Carol Kolinchak's house in the Bywater that she turned into a "house float" by hiring artists from Stronghold Studios to depict the theme "Georgia On My Mind" in honor of the high-profile Senate race and in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Jan. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Malcolm McClay decorates his house, in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

(Reuters Photo)

The "Maison MASKquerade!" house float located on St. Charles Avenue.

(Reuters Photo)

Oliver Dawson helps his friend Jaclyn McCabe to decorate her home in a circus theme along with thousands of New Orleanians who celebrate Mardi Gras by making their homes into "house floats" in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Jan. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Gretchen Mura, (L) and her friend Marcia Watson, take a selfie in front of a home on St. Charles Avenue that has been decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras.

(Reuters Photo)

Families view a home on St. Charles Avenue that has been decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras.

(Reuters Photo)

The "Maison MASKquerade!" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Feb. 4, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A home on Mandeville Street is decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

(Reuters Photo)

A house on Rampart Street has been decorated with images of progressive and powerful women in celebration of Mardi Gras.

(Reuters Photo)

