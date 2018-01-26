Time magazine features illustration of ‘America alone’ on its cover

The New York-based Time magazine's February cover featuring an illustration of Karl Vick's article "America Alone" has drawn attention from all over the world.

The article discusses the Trump administration's policies during its first year in power, which lead to the U.S. becoming isolated from the whole world, and losing its ties with its most important allies, including the EU and the U.K.

Vick empathized that the U.S. was one of the strongest democratically-ruled countries in the world after the Second World War, but that it was now being criticized over the freedom of press and its controversial migration policies.





Giving an example of the U.N. vote on Jerusalem earlier in December, the writer showed that the U.S. appeared to stay all by itself and 'absolutely alone' on the international platform after Trump became the president of the country.

The U.S. also didn't take part in important diplomatic meetings over the Syrian crisis, which took place last year in Astana and Sochi, the article said.

The U.S.-backed groups such as the PYD/PKK were also not invited to the talks over Turkey's request, as these groups are internationally listed as terrorist organizations.

The Time is an American weekly news magazine published in New York City. It was founded in 1923 and was originally run by Henry Luce.