Rows of locked shops confront bargain hunters in India's Gauhati

Rows of locked shops confront bargain hunters for most of the day in Fancy Bazar, a nearly 200-year-old market that offered cheap prices until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast.
A shop is seen locked at a market area in Gauhati, India, June 18, 2021.
