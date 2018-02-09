Colombia's FARC candidates suspend campaign amid security concerns

FARC handed over almost all weapons, disarmament nearly complete in Colombia, UN says

Colombia's FARC ex-rebel group, now a political party, announced Friday it was suspending campaigns for political office citing threats to its candidates and a lack of safeguards.

Campaigning "will be temporarily suspended until the government gives us minimum guarantees" that we can campaign safely, FARC vice presidential candidate Imelda Daza told AFP.

The party's presidential candidate Rodrigo Londono has been threatened, and the group said 40 ex-fighters and relatives have been killed since the guerrillas reached a peace agreement with the government in late 2016.