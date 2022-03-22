Washington's cherry blossoms in full bloom

The National Park Service announced via Twitter that the D.C. cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom and that after two years of going virtual due to the pandemic, this year's National Cherry Blossom Festival is in-person. It started on Sunday and runs through April 17.
A woman looks out from under a canopy of cherry blossoms in peak bloom, along the Tidal Basin, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.
