Washington's cherry blossoms in full bloom

by agencies Mar 22, 2022 10:03 am +03 +03:00

The National Park Service announced via Twitter that the D.C. cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom and that after two years of going virtual due to the pandemic, this year's National Cherry Blossom Festival is in-person. It started on Sunday and runs through April 17.

A woman looks out from under a canopy of cherry blossoms in peak bloom, along the Tidal Basin, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Bees land on cherry blossoms in bloom in a neighborhood in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Cherry Blossom trees bloom near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 8, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A woman wearing a red sun hat looks out toward cherry blossoms in peak bloom near the Tidal Basin, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors from China take photos in front of cherry blossoms that have reached their peak bloom, along the Tidal Basin, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Cherry blossoms are in peak bloom at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, along the Tidal Basin, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person walks to the water along the Tidal Basin, where cherry blossoms have reached their peak bloom, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Cherry blossoms are seen in Lower Senate Park on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Nicole Vargas, 16, of Maryland, has Sweet 16 photos taken next to cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Guests converge on the Tidal Basin to check out the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Visitors walk among cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A woman takes a picture of the cherry blossom trees at sunset as they reach their peak bloom in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People under the cherry blossom trees as they reach their peak bloom in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People under the cherry blossom trees as they reach their peak bloom, Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin have yet to reach peak bloom, Washington, D.C., U.S., March 14, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin have yet to reach peak bloom, Washington, D.C., U.S., March 14, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Cherry blossoms bloom in a neighborhood in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People under the cherry blossom trees as they reach their peak bloom in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

