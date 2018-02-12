Resigned staffers' lives 'destroyed,' says Trump

President Donald Trump said Saturday that lives were being "shattered" by allegations that may be false after two of his White House aides quit over domestic abuse accusations.

"Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation," President Trump tweeted.

"Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?"

The remark by the president – himself the target of numerous harassment claims – came after White House speechwriter David Sorensen resigned on Friday, even while denying his former wife's claims of abuse.

Staff secretary Rob Porter also stepped down Wednesday after abuse allegations from two ex-wives became public that he too denied.

Th

e president not only accepted Porter's claim of innocence but praised him for doing "a very good job" and offered his wishes for "a wonderful career" ahead.

The president has stood by other men – including Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate – when they faced allegations of abuse or harassment, while rarely expressing sympathy for the women who accused them.

He supported former Fox News executive Roger Ailes, who has since died, as he faced harassment allegations. And after Fox fired popular talk show host Bill O'Reilly amid reports of payouts over harassment claims, Trump called him "a good person."