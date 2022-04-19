Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Swedish police said Monday riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters are linked to criminal gangs intentionally targeting police.
Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, April 15, 2022.
Sweden, a nation of 10 million, has seen unrest, scuffles, arson and violence since Thursday that has left some police officers and protesters injured. It was triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings across the country.
Riot police arrest a person during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden, April 17, 2022.
“We suspect that those involved (in the riots) have links to criminal gangs,” National Police Commissioner Anders Thornberg told a news conference on Monday, adding some of those “criminal individuals” are known to police. “I have been in touch with the public prosecutor to prosecute these individuals.”
Police and ambulance personnel carry an injured man who was shot in the leg during a riot ahead of a demonstration planned by Danish anti-Muslim politician Rasmus Paludan and his Stram Kurs party, which was to include the burning of the Islamic holy book Quran, in Norrkoping, Sweden, April 17, 2022.
Sweden’s National Police Commander Jonas Hysing said Monday that 26 police and 14 individuals – protesters or other people – have been injured in the riots and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged.
Police and ambulance personnel carry an injured man who was shot in the leg during a riot ahead of a demonstration planned by Danish anti-Muslim politician Rasmus Paludan and his Stram Kurs party, which was to include the burning of the Islamic holy book Quran, in Norrkoping, Sweden, April 17, 2022.
The latest riots broke out Sunday night in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, as an angry crowd of mainly young people set fire to car tires, debris and garbage cans in the Rosengard district. Protesters threw stones and police responded by firing tear gas into the crowd. A school and several cars were set on fire, but the situation calmed down early Monday.
Smoke billows from a burning car during a riot, Sweden, April 17, 2022.
Since Thursday, in addition to Malmo, riots, unrest and violent clashes have been reported in Stockholm, the central city of Orebro, the eastern cities of Linkoping and Norrkoping and southern town of Landskrona.
Police officers react during a counter-protest in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, April 15, 2022.
Police have been forced to use weapons in self-defense, Hysing said. Three people were hurt in Norrkoping on Sunday as they were hit by ricochets as police fired warning shots into a crowd of protesters.
An anti-riot police officer stands next to a city bus burning in Malmo, Sweden, April 16, 2022.
“There is a lot to suggest that the police were targeted,” Hysing said, adding that some protesters were suspected of attempted murder, aggravated assault and violence against an official.
Police vans burn as counter-protesters react during a counter-protest in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, April 15, 2022.
Both Thornberg and Hysing stressed that the main target for the rioters was Swedish police and society, not Paludan – seen by many Swedes merely as an agent provocateur – and his Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, which runs on an anti-immigrant, anti-Islam agenda.
Smoke billows from a burning car during a riot ahead of a demonstration planned by Danish anti-Muslim politician Rasmus Paludan and his Stram Kurs party, Sweden, April 17, 2022.
Thornberg, Sweden’s supreme police chief, said “criminal individuals” who took advantage of the situation with Paludan’s Swedish Easter tour and joined the riots, were the main suspects for the violent flare-ups of violence. The unrest escalated quickly after Paludan’s first demonstrations, which were met by counter-protesters in many places last week.
This photograph taken in Malmo in late April 16, 2022, shows police trucks blocking a street next to burning garbage cans.
Justice Minister Morgan Johansson said Monday that he continues to have great confidence in the Swedish police despite the unrest over the weekend and pledged more resources to law enforcement.
An anti-riot police officer stands next to a city bus burning in Malmo, Sweden, April 16, 2022.
“When you end up in these critical and aggressive situations, there’s nothing else police officers can do but to put up a hard fight,” Johansson told Swedish news outlets. “We cannot accept that perpetrators commit this type of violence.”
Protesters build a burning barricade on a street during rioting in Norrkoping, Sweden, April 17, 2022.
Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires over Paludan’s planned Quran burnings, reportedly saying that such activity could seriously endanger Sweden’s relations with the Muslim world.
Cars are engulfed by flames after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, April 17, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.