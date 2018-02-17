   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES

Brazilian gov't to intervene over security in violent Rio

REUTERS
RIO DE JANEIRO
Published

The president of Brazil's Senate said on Friday the federal government would intervene to beef up security in Rio de Janeiro state.

The move appears to dim prospects for a much-delayed pension reform bill, which would require a change to the constitution. Constitutional amendments are banned during federal interventions.

Eunício de Oliveira said the government would appoint an army general to oversee security forces in the violence-plagued state, including the police, and the fire and intelligence departments.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas A Russian Internet agency and more than a dozen Russians interfered...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS