Gift of nature: Beautiful canyons around Turkey

Arapapıştı Canyon

Located between the cities of Aydın, Denizli and Muğla in southwestern Turkey, the scenic Arapapıştı Canyon has become a new tourist hotspot for those visiting the Aegean region. Formed by the ultramarine waters of the Akçay River, the canyon has provided a boost to the local economy, especially after Aydın Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu opened the natural wonder to tourism in 2017. Read more here.