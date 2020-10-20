Gift of nature: Beautiful canyons around Turkey

Listed among the biggest canyons in the world and standing as an open-air museum with both nature and historical spots, Ihlara Valley produces lovely autumn colors. Called the "pearl of Cappadocia" and located within the boundaries of Aksaray's Güzelyurt district, Ihlara serves up a riot of colors in fall.
Located between the cities of Aydın, Denizli and Muğla in southwestern Turkey, the scenic Arapapıştı Canyon has become a new tourist hotspot for those visiting the Aegean region. Formed by the ultramarine waters of the Akçay River, the canyon has provided a boost to the local economy, especially after Aydın Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu opened the natural wonder to tourism in 2017. Read more here.
Karanlık Canyon, literally "Dark Canyon," is a deep steep-sided gorge located between the Iliç and Kemaliye districts of Erzincan Province, Turkey, formed by Karasu River on the Munzur Mountains. Read more here.
Köprülü Canyon serves as a national park in the Province of Antalya, Turkey. Covering an area of 366 square kilometers (141 square miles), it was established as a national park by the Ministry of Forest on Dec. 12, 1973. The canyon is 400 meters deep in some places and stretches for 14 kilometers along the Köprü River. Read more here.
