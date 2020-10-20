Daily Sabah logo

Gift of nature: Beautiful canyons around Turkey

by DAILY SABAH Oct 20, 2020 10:47 am +03 +03:00

Ihlara Valley

Listed among the biggest canyons in the world and standing as an open-air museum with both nature and historical spots, Ihlara Valley produces lovely autumn colors. Called the "pearl of Cappadocia" and located within the boundaries of Aksaray's Güzelyurt district, Ihlara serves up a riot of colors in fall.

Arapapıştı Canyon

Located between the cities of Aydın, Denizli and Muğla in southwestern Turkey, the scenic Arapapıştı Canyon has become a new tourist hotspot for those visiting the Aegean region. Formed by the ultramarine waters of the Akçay River, the canyon has provided a boost to the local economy, especially after Aydın Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu opened the natural wonder to tourism in 2017. Read more here.

Göynük Canyon

Göynük Canyon, one of the most popular places to visit in Kemer district of southern Antalya province, is a magnificent place for nature sports lovers with its beautiful trees, waterfalls and rivers.

Karanlık Canyon

Karanlık Canyon, literally "Dark Canyon," is a deep steep-sided gorge located between the Iliç and Kemaliye districts of Erzincan Province, Turkey, formed by Karasu River on the Munzur Mountains. Read more here.

Incesu Canyon

The Incesu Canyon, located in Ortaköy district of the Central Anatolian province of Çorum, draws interest for its natural beauty. The canyon, which is 12.5 kilometers (7 miles) long, has a width varying between 40 meters and 60 meters.

Valla Canyon

Muratbaşı Observation Terrace built in the Valla Canyon in Pınarbaşı district of Kastamonu is thought to be "the second deepest canyon in the world."

Cehennem Deresi (Hell creek) Canyon

Located in Ardanuc town in Turkey's Artvin province, the Cehennem Deresi Canyon is around 500 meters long and 70 meters wide. It stretches for several kilometers with a height that resembles a steep wall exceeding 200 meters.

Saklıkent Canyon

Located in Turkey's southern Muğla province Saklıkent Canyon is very popular among tourists. With depths reaching up to 300 meters, this canyon is one of the world's deepest.

Ulubey Canyon

Ulubey Canyon Nature Park is a nature park in the Ulubey and Karahallı districts of Uşak Province, Turkey. The canyon is the second longest in the world after the Grand Canyon in the United States.

Köprülü Canyon

Köprülü Canyon serves as a national park in the Province of Antalya, Turkey. Covering an area of 366 square kilometers (141 square miles), it was established as a national park by the Ministry of Forest on Dec. 12, 1973. The canyon is 400 meters deep in some places and stretches for 14 kilometers along the Köprü River. Read more here.

Sapadere Canyon

Located in Sapadere Village, east of Alanya district of Antalya, Sapadere Canyon is 750 meters long and 400 meters high. The rugged canyon is home to a dramatic waterfall, wooden pathways and clear pools popular with swimmers.

