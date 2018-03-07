   
Florida high school shooter Cruz formally indicted on 17 counts of murder

School shooter Nikolas Cruz (C) makes a video appearance in Broward County court before Judge Kim Theresa Mollica, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 15, 2018. (EPA Photo)
A Florida grand jury has filed a 34-count indictment against confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz including 17 counts of murder and another 17 counts of attempted murder, according to a court document.

The Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 14 students and three educators dead and spurred a student-led movement for changes to existing gun laws.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz, a former student at the high school with a record of mental health issues, has been in custody since shortly after the shooting.

The case will be prosecuted by state attorney Michael J Satz, according to the court filing.

