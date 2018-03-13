   
US city that denied construction of new mosque now approves it

BAYONNE, N.J.
A New Jersey city has finally given approval to a Muslim group's bid to build a mosque.

The Bayonne zoning board approved the project Monday night, ending a saga that started last summer when they initially turned down the project.

That vote spurred a federal lawsuit by the Bayonne Muslims, who claimed they were turned down following an onslaught of bigotry. Federal law enforcement officials then announced they were investigating the city's decision.

A settlement announced in January called for Bayonne to pay the group $400,000 and have the project go before the zoning board for another vote.

City officials noted that a lengthy legal battle could have cost Bayonne millions of dollars.

Mosque opponents have cited parking and traffic issues as their main concerns.

