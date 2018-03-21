Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as police attempt arrest

The main suspect in a series of bombings in Austin is dead after police tried to arrest him north of the Texas capital, according to the city's police department.

Austin police chief Brian Manley said the suspect died after denotating an explosive device inside a vehicle with SWAT team closing in on him.

During a press conference, Manley said the suspect had been identified in the past 24 hours, based on evidence gathered after the individual allegedly sent an explosive device from an Austin-area FedEx location.

He said one of the SWAT officers also shot at the vehicle.

Manley identified the suspect only as a 24-year-old white male. He said the suspect's name will not be released until his next of kin are notified.

He said authorities do not know the motive behind the suspect's attacks.

Austin has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded four others. A fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio early Tuesday.