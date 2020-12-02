Daily Sabah logo

Anadolu Agency's best pictures of 2020

Dec 02, 2020 5:18 pm +03 +03:00

A man sits on a horse while watching water buffalos cool off in water at the end of the day in the Hurmetci wetland reeds in Kayseri, Turkey, Aug. 22, 2020. Approximately 800 water buffalos are found in the area of central Turkey.

Greek border police intervene as migrants cut the barbed wire and try to enter the Greek side at Turkey's border with Greece in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, Feb. 28, 2020. Migrants, including women and children, travel to Turkey's border regions in the west and northwest to attempt to cross into Europe by sea or land.

Nurses in charge of an intensive care unit make contact with a hearing-impaired patient receiving coronavirus treatment, by using notes, at the Health Sciences University Sultangazi Haseki Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2020.

Security officers use a water cannon to push back protesters during a demonstration against the government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 17, 2020.

A drone photo shows an aerial view of Muslims performing Friday prayer at the courtyard of Akdeniz University Mosque as the country began easing measures against COVID-19, in the Kumluca district of Antalya, Turkey, May 29, 2020. Friday prayers were held in the courtyards of mosques, marketplaces and stadiums in Antalya, Muğla, Isparta and Burdur provinces as part of the coronavirus pandemic measures.

A drone photo shows an aerial view of people watching a movie from their cars at an open-air cinema event, held within the novel coronavirus pandemic measures, in Nevşehir, Turkey on May 30, 2020.

Pınar Avşar, a Turkish former national triathlete holding numerous Turkish records, swims during her training period to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic in her portable swimming pool at her home in Ankara, Turkey, June 6, 2020. Her portable pool, which is 4 meters (13 feet) long and 1 meter deep, located in her garden, allows her to continue practicing wearing a rubber cord around her waist and a special garment that protects her from the cold.

A fox is seen on a mountaintop in the Ikiyaka Mountains as it searches for food in the Yüksekova district of Hakkari province, southeastern Turkey, Oct. 17, 2020.

Ayda Gezgin, 4, is pulled from the debris 91 hours after a magnitude 6.6 quake shook Turkey's Aegean coast, in Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 3, 2020.

Children are seen at the Tih refugee camp near Turkey's border as they try to fly kites during a kiting event, held by the displacement camp officials to support their psychological well-being in the midst of the civil war, in Idlib, Syria, July 7, 2020. Displaced Syrians began to feel more secure after Turkey and Russia arranged a cease-fire agreement for the region in March. Thousands of displaced Syrians shelter in camps due to the ongoing attacks of the Assad regime and its allies on residential areas.

Mothers who have joined a sit-in protest outside the provincial office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) pose for a photo with their children's portraits in front of a Turkish flag as they say, "Let's end terror," ahead of International Women's Day in Diyarbakır, Turkey, March 4, 2020.

Fatma and Orhan Mutlu, supporters of Yeni Malatyaspor, are seen at the empty stadium of Yeni Malatyaspor, in Malatya, Turkey, July 3, 2020. The Mutlu couple who supports their team despite their old age is now experiencing the sadness of not being able to go to the stadium as Turkish Süper Lig matches continue without spectators due to COVID-19.

A few workers are seen nearby the empty Kaaba after the precautions against the coronavirus were implemented in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 7, 2020. International umrah visits have been halted since March 2, and visits for Masjid al-Nabawi and Kaaba at the Masjid al-Haram were also suspended to all visitors on March 20.

Turkish world-record-holding free diver of the Underwater Federation Sahika Ercümen, who was also declared the “Life Below Water Advocate” of Turkey by the United Nations Development Programme, dives to witness the first swim of baby loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) in Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 18, 2020. Wounded sea turtles are treated at the Sea Turtles Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) within the scope of the Patara Sea Turtles Conservation and Monitoring Program supported by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization. After their treatment, the turtles are kept under observation in special areas created in the sea so that they can get used to their natural habitats.

Elders go out for a walk after people over 65 years of age were allowed to leave their homes, remaining within walking distance and wearing masks, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time during the coronavirus curfew restrictions in Istanbul, Turkey, May 10, 2020.

Father Khalid Mosaitef (R) throws his 15-month-old congenital amputee son Mohammad Mosaitef (L) into the air in Idlib, Syria, Oct. 21, 2020, following Mohammad's seven-week adaptation process for his prosthetic legs. The Mosaitef family fled the civil war in Syria and sheltered at a camp in a tent with their relatives in Idlib. The family received medical treatment for their congenital amputee child in Turkey. Mohammad later returned to Idlib with his new prosthetic legs.

An uncle hugs his dead nephew draped in a white shroud during a funeral for those killed after ballistic missiles, allegedly launched by the Armenian army, hit Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, on Oct. 17, 2020, during border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The attack on Ganja killed at least 21 civilians, including children, and injured more than 70. A funeral was held for 10 people, including two children.

Farmers preparing fodder for their animals for winter are seen during sunset in Van, eastern Turkey, on Aug. 14, 2020.

'Black Lives Matter' protesters take to the streets after a black man was shot dead by Philadelphia police, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., Oct. 27, 2020. Philadelphia police identified the victim as Walter Wallace Jr., 27, and said they were responding to a call about a man armed with a knife. Video on social media appears to show Wallace being shot at least 10 times after he walked toward two officers who had their guns drawn. The officers shouted at Wallace to put down the knife before the shooting, but no knife is visible in the recording.

A sad and tired health care worker is seen by the Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City, New York, U.S., April 1, 2020. New York was the U.S. state worst-hit by the pandemic during the first wave.

Wounded people are seen at a hospital after Assad regime attacks in the Ma’arrat Misrin residential area of Idlib, Syria, Feb. 25, 2020. Seventeen civilians were killed in ground and air attacks by Assad regime forces in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria.

Migrants and refugees who escaped from civil war in their countries and who want to proceed to Europe are seen on an inflatable boat near the shore of Lesbos Island, Greece, Feb. 29, 2020.

Smoke rises after a fire at a warehouse storing explosives at the Port of Beirut led to massive blasts in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020.

Turkish football player Beykan Şimşek, who plays for Osmanlıspor, trains at his home due to the coronavirus pandemic measures, in Ankara, Turkey, May 1, 2020. As all sports events in Turkey have been canceled, athletes continue their training at their homes.

A health care worker wears fogged protective glasses, a protective suit, and a mask before providing treatment to a coronavirus patient in a surgery room of Necmettin Erbakan University Meram Medical Faculty Hospital in Konya, central Turkey. Health care workers continue to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in emergency units and intensive care units across the country and globe.

Great Çamlıca Mosque is seen with the moon in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2020.

Apprentices prepare for the ceremony ahead of the 94th Gazi Race, organized as the Turkish Horse Race Derby since 1927 on behalf of the Founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, at Veliefendi Race Course in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 30, 2020.

Children diagnosed with COVID-19 are treated at Ali Asger Children's Hospital in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 15, 2020.

Omar Elabdellaoui of Galatasaray in action during the UEFA Europa League playoff match between the Rangers and Galatasaray at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Oct. 1, 2020.

Security forces chase a protester during a demonstration against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera's government in Concepcion, Chile, March 2, 2020, within the "Super Monday" series of protests amid a four-month social crisis in the country.

Family members pay their respects to a relative who died due to the coronavirus before the body enters a furnace for cremation at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in Delhi, India, June 12, 2020. Nigambodh Ghat crematorium handled more than 500 coronavirus funerals in just two months.

A Turkish soldier sits in the snow as search and rescue efforts continue at the disaster site of the second avalanche which buried a search and rescue team while they were conducting search and rescue efforts for the victims of the first avalanche in the Bahçesaray district of eastern Van province, Turkey, Feb. 5, 2020. The death toll rose to 33 after rescue workers were buried under the second avalanche. The rescue team members had been searching for survivors from an earlier avalanche when they themselves were engulfed by snow.

Palestinian teens perform acrobatic feats as they enjoy a sunny day at the Gaza beach in Gaza City, Palestine, July 17, 2020.

A 4-year-old Syrian girl, Salwa, laughs with her a new toy in Hatay as her father Abdullah Muhammed (R) and her mother (not seen) are welcomed to start their new lives in Turkey, at Cilvegözü border gate in Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 26, 2020. Salwa's father played a laughing game with his daughter when bombs fell near their home in Syria to protect her psychological state.

The father of 11-year-old Syrian Muhammad Abdulkarim Obaid (R), Ahmed Obaid (L), meets with his son at a hospital in Hatay, southern Turkey on March 8, 2020. Muhammad was injured by an airstrike launched by the Assad regime while playing at a playground in Idlib before the cease-fire.

Meryem Es-Sah, 11, who has had a severe skin disease called Pemphigus since she was 3 months old, is seen in Idlib, Syria on Sept. 24, 2020. She maintains her life with painkillers as her skin peels off her face and many parts of her body, and she awaits medical treatment. Es-Sah and her family live in an empty classroom of a school in Ermenez where they settled in 1 1/2 years ago, escaping from the Han Şeyhun district in the south of Idlib to the relatively safer town farther north.

Migrants who hid in a trailer were discovered by police after they tore the tarpaulin cover due to the hot weather in Samsun, northern Turkey, on Aug. 18, 2020. Police distributed water to the migrants, who were suffering from heat exhaustion.

A Syrian girl, Hana Ama Dimo, whose body was completely burned when a bomb was thrown at her house in Syria, is seen after her tissue transplantation at the Akdeniz University Hospital in Antalya, southern Turkey, Oct. 7, 2020. Dimo now has a new face and will be discharged from the hospital after a few plastic surgeries.

Students are seen with their handmade masks at the Julio Cesar Turbay school located in an urban area of the municipality of Soacha, a sector stigmatized by violence and a lack of resources in Soacha, Colombia, March 11, 2020. In Colombia, students make their own masks with recyclable and biodegradable waste (banana leaves, cloth, plastic bottles, the cups of used bras, cob shells, etc.), due to the high prices of conventional masks and their scarcity in supermarkets and drugstores.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii of Russia perform during the Pairs Short Program at the 2020 Rostelecom Cup, the fifth event of the 2020/21 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, Russia on Nov. 20, 2020.

Protesters wearing protective gear dig mock graves on Copacabana beach symbolizing deaths due to the coronavirus and protest against the government’s actions toward the pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 11, 2020. During the night, Brazilians critical of President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the coronavirus pandemic dug 100 graves and stuck black crosses in the sand of Copacabana beach in a tribute to the nearly 40,000 people who had died in Brazil from COVID-19.

Children wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic play volleyball at a volleyball court they made with tires in Siirt, southeastern Turkey, June 11, 2020.

A drone photo shows a rainbow that appeared after rainfall in the Haliç district of Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 22, 2020.

An aerial view of youth playing football on the ice-covered surface of Lake Çıldır, the Eastern Anatolia Region's second largest lake, in Kars, Turkey, Feb. 16, 2020.

First-place winner British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes and third-place winner German driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Ferrari are seen on the podium at the end of the Formula One DHL Turkish Grand Prix 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 15, 2020. Hamilton secured the 2020 Formula One title in the Turkish Grand Prix with a first-place finish at Intercity Istanbul Park.

A swimmer dives into the clear waters of "Suluada," meaning "watery island," located 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from another favorite spot for deepwater soloing, Cape Gelidonya, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Oct. 5, 2020. Deepwater soloing is a solo rock climbing sport where rocks rising out of the water are climbed with no equipment except for climbing shoes. The climber then dives into the water after completing the climb.

Drone photos show aerial views of changing seasons in a single photo with the combination of the snow-covered winter view taken Jan. 30, 2020, (R) and the lush summer view taken June 3, 2020, (L) of a meandering river in the Başkale district of Van, eastern Turkey. The meander feeds on snow and rainwater and passes through agricultural fields on its way.

A drone photo shows water buffaloes and their shepherds cooling off in a river after grazing on a pasture in Muş, eastern Turkey, July 13, 2020.

A man jumps from Mostar Bridge during the 454th traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina, July 26, 2020. Thirty-two divers jumped into the River Neretva from the 28-meter-high (92-foot-high) bridge.

Officials of Fatih Municipality carry out disinfection work as part of precautions against the coronavirus pandemic at Nuruosmaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, March 19, 2020.

Officials carry out disinfection work as restrictions have been imposed on religious ceremonies at Fatima Masumeh Shrine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Qom, Iran, Feb. 25, 2020.

Muslims perform the noon Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after it was reopened for worship for the first time in 86 years, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 25, 2020. After 86 years of serving as a museum, Istanbul's iconic landmark, Hagia Sophia, opened for prayers.

Protesters set a shop on fire during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. Floyd died in police custody after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than five minutes.

Shepherd brothers Mustafa Erbay and Baran Erbay train their camels on snowy ground, enabling them to become champions in competitions held in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions, in the Başkale district of Van, eastern Turkey, Feb. 1, 2020.

Search and rescue operations continue among the debris of houses after the Armenian Army's alleged attacks with long-range missiles, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11, 2020. The Armenian Army continues to target civilian settlements far from Azerbaijan's front line. It is reported that at least 21 civilians were killed in the attacks on Ganja.

Israeli security forces intervene in a Palestinian demonstration as Palestinians gather to protest against the construction of new Jewish settlements and the separation wall in the Turmus Ayya village of Ramallah, the occupied West Bank, Palestine, Aug. 7, 2020.

Greek security forces confront asylum-seekers waiting in the woodlands between the Kastanies and Pazarkule border gates, with tear gas canisters, near Edirne, northwestern Turkey, March 18, 2020. Migrants and asylum-seekers continued to wait near the buffer zone located between the Kastanies and Pazarkule border gates between Greece and Turkey. Greek forces used tear gas and also fired into the air to deter the migrants from approaching the border fence.

A civilian woman wails near the site of a gun battle in the Barzulla area of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 12, 2020. Clashes erupted between angry protesters and the police soon after the encounter ended, in which two militants including a top commander were killed.

A bullrider competes during the PBR Unleash the Beast bull riding event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, U.S., Jan. 3, 2020.

Health officials wearing protective suits disinfect Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium as a precaution against the coronavirus ahead of a Turkish Süper Lig match between Kasımpaşa and Göztepe in Istanbul, Turkey, March 13, 2020.

Forces aligned with the U.N.-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) take part in Operation Peace Storm against the forces of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, in the Salahaddin region south of the capital Tripoli, Libya, April 18, 2020.

People dressed as astronauts are seen amid the coronavirus pandemic along Ipanema beach in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 21, 2020. A 66-year-old man with a chronic lung problem, retired accountant Tercio Galdino Lima, decided to make the overalls and helmet for himself and his wife Alicea Lima, 65, to be able to walk more safely on the streets of Rio and reduce the risk of infection by the coronavirus. The outfit even has the NASA symbol and was created for trips around the city and the beach.

