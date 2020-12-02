Anadolu Agency's best pictures of 2020

Turkish world-record-holding free diver of the Underwater Federation Sahika Ercümen, who was also declared the “Life Below Water Advocate” of Turkey by the United Nations Development Programme, dives to witness the first swim of baby loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) in Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 18, 2020. Wounded sea turtles are treated at the Sea Turtles Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) within the scope of the Patara Sea Turtles Conservation and Monitoring Program supported by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization. After their treatment, the turtles are kept under observation in special areas created in the sea so that they can get used to their natural habitats.