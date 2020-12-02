Anadolu Agency's best pictures of 2020

Greek border police intervene as migrants cut the barbed wire and try to enter the Greek side at Turkey's border with Greece in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, Feb. 28, 2020. Migrants, including women and children, travel to Turkey's border regions in the west and northwest to attempt to cross into Europe by sea or land.
A drone photo shows an aerial view of Muslims performing Friday prayer at the courtyard of Akdeniz University Mosque as the country began easing measures against COVID-19, in the Kumluca district of Antalya, Turkey, May 29, 2020. Friday prayers were held in the courtyards of mosques, marketplaces and stadiums in Antalya, Muğla, Isparta and Burdur provinces as part of the coronavirus pandemic measures.
Pınar Avşar, a Turkish former national triathlete holding numerous Turkish records, swims during her training period to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic in her portable swimming pool at her home in Ankara, Turkey, June 6, 2020. Her portable pool, which is 4 meters (13 feet) long and 1 meter deep, located in her garden, allows her to continue practicing wearing a rubber cord around her waist and a special garment that protects her from the cold.
Children are seen at the Tih refugee camp near Turkey's border as they try to fly kites during a kiting event, held by the displacement camp officials to support their psychological well-being in the midst of the civil war, in Idlib, Syria, July 7, 2020. Displaced Syrians began to feel more secure after Turkey and Russia arranged a cease-fire agreement for the region in March. Thousands of displaced Syrians shelter in camps due to the ongoing attacks of the Assad regime and its allies on residential areas.
Fatma and Orhan Mutlu, supporters of Yeni Malatyaspor, are seen at the empty stadium of Yeni Malatyaspor, in Malatya, Turkey, July 3, 2020. The Mutlu couple who supports their team despite their old age is now experiencing the sadness of not being able to go to the stadium as Turkish Süper Lig matches continue without spectators due to COVID-19.
A few workers are seen nearby the empty Kaaba after the precautions against the coronavirus were implemented in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 7, 2020. International umrah visits have been halted since March 2, and visits for Masjid al-Nabawi and Kaaba at the Masjid al-Haram were also suspended to all visitors on March 20.
Turkish world-record-holding free diver of the Underwater Federation Sahika Ercümen, who was also declared the “Life Below Water Advocate” of Turkey by the United Nations Development Programme, dives to witness the first swim of baby loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) in Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 18, 2020. Wounded sea turtles are treated at the Sea Turtles Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) within the scope of the Patara Sea Turtles Conservation and Monitoring Program supported by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization. After their treatment, the turtles are kept under observation in special areas created in the sea so that they can get used to their natural habitats.
Father Khalid Mosaitef (R) throws his 15-month-old congenital amputee son Mohammad Mosaitef (L) into the air in Idlib, Syria, Oct. 21, 2020, following Mohammad's seven-week adaptation process for his prosthetic legs. The Mosaitef family fled the civil war in Syria and sheltered at a camp in a tent with their relatives in Idlib. The family received medical treatment for their congenital amputee child in Turkey. Mohammad later returned to Idlib with his new prosthetic legs.
An uncle hugs his dead nephew draped in a white shroud during a funeral for those killed after ballistic missiles, allegedly launched by the Armenian army, hit Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, on Oct. 17, 2020, during border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The attack on Ganja killed at least 21 civilians, including children, and injured more than 70. A funeral was held for 10 people, including two children.
'Black Lives Matter' protesters take to the streets after a black man was shot dead by Philadelphia police, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., Oct. 27, 2020. Philadelphia police identified the victim as Walter Wallace Jr., 27, and said they were responding to a call about a man armed with a knife. Video on social media appears to show Wallace being shot at least 10 times after he walked toward two officers who had their guns drawn. The officers shouted at Wallace to put down the knife before the shooting, but no knife is visible in the recording.
A health care worker wears fogged protective glasses, a protective suit, and a mask before providing treatment to a coronavirus patient in a surgery room of Necmettin Erbakan University Meram Medical Faculty Hospital in Konya, central Turkey. Health care workers continue to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in emergency units and intensive care units across the country and globe.
A Turkish soldier sits in the snow as search and rescue efforts continue at the disaster site of the second avalanche which buried a search and rescue team while they were conducting search and rescue efforts for the victims of the first avalanche in the Bahçesaray district of eastern Van province, Turkey, Feb. 5, 2020. The death toll rose to 33 after rescue workers were buried under the second avalanche. The rescue team members had been searching for survivors from an earlier avalanche when they themselves were engulfed by snow.
A 4-year-old Syrian girl, Salwa, laughs with her a new toy in Hatay as her father Abdullah Muhammed (R) and her mother (not seen) are welcomed to start their new lives in Turkey, at Cilvegözü border gate in Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 26, 2020. Salwa's father played a laughing game with his daughter when bombs fell near their home in Syria to protect her psychological state.
Meryem Es-Sah, 11, who has had a severe skin disease called Pemphigus since she was 3 months old, is seen in Idlib, Syria on Sept. 24, 2020. She maintains her life with painkillers as her skin peels off her face and many parts of her body, and she awaits medical treatment. Es-Sah and her family live in an empty classroom of a school in Ermenez where they settled in 1 1/2 years ago, escaping from the Han Şeyhun district in the south of Idlib to the relatively safer town farther north.
A Syrian girl, Hana Ama Dimo, whose body was completely burned when a bomb was thrown at her house in Syria, is seen after her tissue transplantation at the Akdeniz University Hospital in Antalya, southern Turkey, Oct. 7, 2020. Dimo now has a new face and will be discharged from the hospital after a few plastic surgeries.
Students are seen with their handmade masks at the Julio Cesar Turbay school located in an urban area of the municipality of Soacha, a sector stigmatized by violence and a lack of resources in Soacha, Colombia, March 11, 2020. In Colombia, students make their own masks with recyclable and biodegradable waste (banana leaves, cloth, plastic bottles, the cups of used bras, cob shells, etc.), due to the high prices of conventional masks and their scarcity in supermarkets and drugstores.
Protesters wearing protective gear dig mock graves on Copacabana beach symbolizing deaths due to the coronavirus and protest against the government’s actions toward the pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 11, 2020. During the night, Brazilians critical of President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the coronavirus pandemic dug 100 graves and stuck black crosses in the sand of Copacabana beach in a tribute to the nearly 40,000 people who had died in Brazil from COVID-19.
First-place winner British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes and third-place winner German driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Ferrari are seen on the podium at the end of the Formula One DHL Turkish Grand Prix 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 15, 2020. Hamilton secured the 2020 Formula One title in the Turkish Grand Prix with a first-place finish at Intercity Istanbul Park.
A swimmer dives into the clear waters of "Suluada," meaning "watery island," located 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from another favorite spot for deepwater soloing, Cape Gelidonya, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Oct. 5, 2020. Deepwater soloing is a solo rock climbing sport where rocks rising out of the water are climbed with no equipment except for climbing shoes. The climber then dives into the water after completing the climb.
Drone photos show aerial views of changing seasons in a single photo with the combination of the snow-covered winter view taken Jan. 30, 2020, (R) and the lush summer view taken June 3, 2020, (L) of a meandering river in the Başkale district of Van, eastern Turkey. The meander feeds on snow and rainwater and passes through agricultural fields on its way.
Search and rescue operations continue among the debris of houses after the Armenian Army's alleged attacks with long-range missiles, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11, 2020. The Armenian Army continues to target civilian settlements far from Azerbaijan's front line. It is reported that at least 21 civilians were killed in the attacks on Ganja.
Greek security forces confront asylum-seekers waiting in the woodlands between the Kastanies and Pazarkule border gates, with tear gas canisters, near Edirne, northwestern Turkey, March 18, 2020. Migrants and asylum-seekers continued to wait near the buffer zone located between the Kastanies and Pazarkule border gates between Greece and Turkey. Greek forces used tear gas and also fired into the air to deter the migrants from approaching the border fence.
People dressed as astronauts are seen amid the coronavirus pandemic along Ipanema beach in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 21, 2020. A 66-year-old man with a chronic lung problem, retired accountant Tercio Galdino Lima, decided to make the overalls and helmet for himself and his wife Alicea Lima, 65, to be able to walk more safely on the streets of Rio and reduce the risk of infection by the coronavirus. The outfit even has the NASA symbol and was created for trips around the city and the beach.
