A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake has struck deep beneath Bolivia, although authorities have not reported injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck Monday at 10:40 a.m. local time (9:40 a.m. EDT; 1340 GMT) and it was centered 205 miles (127 kilometers) southeast of Tarija, Bolivia. The epicenter was 346 miles (557 kilometers) below the surface.

The USGS at first put the quake at magnitude 6.9, and a depth of around 344 miles, but later revised its reading.