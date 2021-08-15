A look at the past: When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan

An Afghan northern alliance mujahed looks at a plume of smoke rising from the Taliban village of Khanaqa in the Parwan province, from his position at the Mahmood Raqy frontline in the Kapisa province, 55 kilometers (30 miles) from the Afghan capital Kabul, after an aircraft released it's load of bombs as part of the U.S. attempt to help the northern alliance to advance toward the capital and other key areas, Nov. 7, 2001.

(AP Photo)