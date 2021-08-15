A look at the past: When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan

Afghan refugees leave Khonabad, Kunduz province, the only province in northern Afghanistan under Taliban control, Nov. 21, 2001, as more than 10,000 Afghan Taliban troops and Pakistani, Arab and Chechen fighters loyal to Osama bin Laden are encircled in Kunduz, the group's last stronghold in the north.
An Afghan northern alliance mujahed looks at a plume of smoke rising from the Taliban village of Khanaqa in the Parwan province, from his position at the Mahmood Raqy frontline in the Kapisa province, 55 kilometers (30 miles) from the Afghan capital Kabul, after an aircraft released it's load of bombs as part of the U.S. attempt to help the northern alliance to advance toward the capital and other key areas, Nov. 7, 2001.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.