Muslim woman wearing headscarf gets stabbed in US

A woman wearing the Muslim headscarf has been violently attacked by a stranger with a knife in the U.S. state of Texas, reports say.

The incident reportedly took place early Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old victim was driving home from her job as a nurse when her car was almost sideswiped by a red SUV, according to the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Houston).

After the accident the woman got out of her car to check for damage, while the driver of the SUV got out of his car and started shouting racial and religious insults, calling the woman "raghead".

After that the woman tried to get back in her car, but she could not as the passenger side door was locked. The attacker started to wave a knife in the victim's face and then stabbed her in the arm when she tried to block his attack.

A man who was a passenger in SUV reportedly got out of the car and tried to restrain the attacker, convincing him to get back to the car.

After the two men, described as 25-30-year-old white males, left the scene, the woman reportedly went back to the hospital where she works to get treatment for her injury.

The case is being investigated by the police.

Islamophobia has been on the rise in the U.S. in the past several years, boosted by the election of Donald Trump as president and his discriminative political rhetoric, as well as the media bias against Muslims and Islam.