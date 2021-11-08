Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

World's only intercontinental run: Istanbul Marathon 2021

by Anadolu Agency Nov 08, 2021 9:54 am +03 +03:00

More than 20,000 people participated in different public run events during the world's only intercontinental marathon.

Athletes crossing the July 15 Martyrs Bridge as they take part in the 43rd Istanbul Marathon in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Athletes cross the July 15 Martyrs Bridge as they take part in the 43rd Istanbul Marathon, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A dog runs with athletes across the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Professional athletes run over the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Maasai people attend the 43rd Istanbul Marathon to draw attention to the water problem in Africa, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Aerial view of athletes crossing the bridge over the Bosporus, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Hüseyin Can breaks Turkey's record in the U23 category at the 43rd edition of the Istanbul Marathon, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Kenya's Sheila Jerotich wins the 43rd edition of the Istanbul Marathon, Nov. 7, 2021. In the women's category, Jerotich came first in two hours, 24 minutes and 15 seconds.

(AA Photo)

Athletes pose as they cross the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A woman jumps up as her photo is taken on the July 15 Martyrs Bridge during the marathon, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Athletes getting ready to start the race, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A man displaying all the marathons he has taken part in during this year's race, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

People crossing the July 15 Martyrs Bridge as they take part in the Istanbul Marathon, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Aerial view of people participating in the Istanbul Marathon, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Athletes cross the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

People take the opportunity of the marathon to cross the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Athletes run across the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A person with roller blades glides over the bridge during the marathon, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Athletes crossing the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Professional athletes take off in the marathon, Nov. 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

