At least 26 killed in pension reform protests in Nicaragua

About 26 people have been killed in a wave of protests shaking Nicaragua, local human rights activists said Sunday.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said it was still trying to verify figures, but rights activists said at least 26 people had been killed since protests erupted in the Central American country on Wednesday over pension reform. Dozens have been injured or arrested.

The reform designed by Daniel Ortega's government is aimed at settling a $76 million deficit faced by the country's social security institute.

In a bid to calm the protests -- the biggest of his 11-year presidency -- Ortega agreed Saturday to speak with the private sector about social security reforms, only to be rebuffed by Nicaragua's top private-sector business union.

They said there could be no dialogue unless the government "immediately ceases police repression."

On Saturday local media reported that journalist Miguel Angel Gahona was shot dead by a suspected sniper in the city of Bluefields, on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast.

Journalists have reportedly faced attacks, been temporarily detained and had their work equipment stolen since the start of the protests. Meanwhile, four independent television outlets were taken off air on Thursday, although only one currently remains closed.

Pope Francis on Sunday told people in St. Peter's Square that he's "very worried" about the situation in the Central American country.

He said he's expressing "closeness in prayer to that beloved country" and joining local bishops in seeking an end to "every violence, that useless bloodshed is avoided and that open issues are resolved peacefully and with a sense of responsibility."

The proposed change to the pension system that would see workers and employers pay more toward the retirement system.