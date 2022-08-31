Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
Pakistan reels from deadly flash floods and devastation

Aug 31, 2022 5:38 pm +03 +03:00

This aerial photograph taken on August 31, 2022 shows a flooded residential areas after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province. - Army helicopters flew sorties over cut-off areas in Pakistan's mountainous north on Aug. 31 and rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged plains in the south as misery mounted for millions trapped by the worst floods in the country's history. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP)

AFP

This aerial photograph taken on Aug. 31, 2022 shows flood-affected people wading next to a house that collapsed after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province. Army helicopters flew sorties over cut-off areas in Pakistan's mountainous north and rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged plains in the south as misery mounted for millions trapped by the worst floods in the country's history. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP)

AFP

Local residents use a temporary cradle service to cross the river Swat after heavy rains in Bahrain town of Swat valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

AFP

A man carries usable belongings salvaged from his flood-hit home across a flooded area in Shikarpur district of Sindh province, of Pakistan, Aug. 31, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

AP

Displaced people who fled from flood-hit areas sit on a boat to cross a flooded area at Sehwan in Sindh province, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Akram SHAHID / AFP)

AFP

A flood-affected child sits under a charpoy near by his family alongside flood waters after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP)

AFP

Flood-affected children sit on a charpoy alongside flood waters after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province, Pakistan, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP)

AFP

A man rides on donkey cart through rain waters, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jacobabad, Pakistan, Aug. 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

REUTERS

Roads are perpetually waterlogged, making it difficult for people to commute. Many road accidents due to open manholes and other problems are being reported in the city, Jacobabad, Pakistan, Aug. 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

REUTERS

Citizens whose settlements were damaged due to the flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhva province settled in the camp area. A kid floats on water on a tire as settlements remain submerged (Husain Ali-Anadolu Ajansı )

AA

