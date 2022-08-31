Pakistan reels from deadly flash floods and devastation

This aerial photograph taken on Aug. 31, 2022 shows flood-affected people wading next to a house that collapsed after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province. Army helicopters flew sorties over cut-off areas in Pakistan's mountainous north and rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged plains in the south as misery mounted for millions trapped by the worst floods in the country's history. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP)

AFP