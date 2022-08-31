Pakistan reels from deadly flash floods and devastation

This aerial photograph taken on August 31, 2022 shows a flooded residential areas after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province. - Army helicopters flew sorties over cut-off areas in Pakistan's mountainous north on Aug. 31 and rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged plains in the south as misery mounted for millions trapped by the worst floods in the country's history. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP)
This aerial photograph taken on Aug. 31, 2022 shows flood-affected people wading next to a house that collapsed after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province. Army helicopters flew sorties over cut-off areas in Pakistan's mountainous north and rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged plains in the south as misery mounted for millions trapped by the worst floods in the country's history. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP)
A man carries usable belongings salvaged from his flood-hit home across a flooded area in Shikarpur district of Sindh province, of Pakistan, Aug. 31, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.