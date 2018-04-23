Truck runs over pedestrians in Canada's Toronto: police

A white truck has run over several pedestrians in Toronto, Canadian police said Monday.

"Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck," Toronto police initially wrote on Twitter, with a follow-up tweet saying it was "too early" to confirm the number of those injured or their injuries.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

Police later announced the driver of the van was in custody, but gave no details on the age, gender or the possible motive of the perpetrator.

Police units were called to Toronto's Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East after the collision shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews asked members of the public to avoid the area, local media reported.

The incident occurred Monday as cabinet ministers from the G7 countries gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...