Gaza, graves, Ceuta and Eurovision: Top pictures of the week

by Agencies May 23, 2021 12:52 pm +03 +03:00

A Palestinian woman peeks from the window of her home, hit by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, after a cease-fire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas, on May 21, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A Spanish civil guard wait for migrants to arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Maneskin of Italy performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Flares light up the sky above the Süleymaniye Mosque on Atatürk Youth and Sports Day in Istanbul, Turkey, May 19, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Cicadas are grilled on charcoal during Cicadafest at Dr. Jim Duke's Green Farmacy Garden in Crofton, Maryland, U.S., May 22, 2021.

Guests were invited to sample air fried, grilled and chocolate-dipped cicadas during the event which celebrated the emergence of Brood X, billions of Magicicada periodical cicadas that are emerging in the eastern United States and some Midwest states after living underground for 17 years.

(Getty Images)

Lava erupts from the southeast crater as Etna goes through a third paroxysmal nocturnal phase in Catania, Italy, May 22, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man poses on a giant artwork by French artist JR installed on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A dog chases a woman as she runs through a field of blooming poppies near the Tien Shan mountains in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan, May 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

French pianist Eric Artz performs Japanese animated theme songs illuminated with hundreds of candles during the easing of lockdown measures against the COVID-19 outbreak during the Candlelight series in Les Salons in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Jendrik of Germany performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A local watches as flames rise from houses as a wildfire rages in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Athletes compete during the men's 400 meters medley preliminaries at the European Aquatics Championships in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, May 23, 2021.

(AP Photo)

An aerial view of open graves (L) near gravesites of recent burials (R) at Vila Formosa cemetery amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2021.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 1 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean, with nearly half of those killed in Brazil. Only 3% of the population of Latin America has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

(Getty Images)

A view shows the shallow sand graves of people thought to have died from COVID-19 on the banks of the river Ganges in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Xiao Qi Ji, a 9-month-old male giant panda cub, climbs a tree at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C., May 20, 2021.


The Smithsonian National Zoo will reopen to the public starting May 21st after being closed since November 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(Getty Images)

Yeoman Warder Darren Hardy (L) and Yeoman Serjeant Clive Towel prepare for the ceremonial event at the main entrance during a photocall to promote the reopening of the Tower of London to the public in London, England, May 19, 2021.

After its longest closure since World War II, the Tower of London is reopening the 1,000-year-old fortress.

(Getty Images)

Protesters on the front line aim lasers at ESMAD agents as part of a national strike in Bogota, Colombia, May 19, 2021.

Colombians continue to take the streets after three weeks to demonstrate against Ivan Duque's administration. Even after the withdrawal of a controversial tax reform, demands turned into a widespread expression of anger over poverty, inequality and police brutality.

(Getty Images)

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target a governmental building, Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Palestine, early on May 18, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A Palestinian man walks in a neighborhood hit by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 21, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A satellite view shows the aftermath in and around Gaza City after the past 11 days of Israel's bombardment on Palestinians, May 20, 2021.

(Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

