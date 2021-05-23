Gaza, graves, Ceuta and Eurovision: Top pictures of the week

A Palestinian woman peeks from the window of her home, hit by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, after a cease-fire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas, on May 21, 2021.
A Spanish civil guard wait for migrants to arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Maneskin of Italy performs during the Jury Grand Final dress rehearsal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 21, 2021.
Flares light up the sky above the Süleymaniye Mosque on Atatürk Youth and Sports Day in Istanbul, Turkey, May 19, 2021.
Cicadas are grilled on charcoal during Cicadafest at Dr. Jim Duke's Green Farmacy Garden in Crofton, Maryland, U.S., May 22, 2021.
Guests were invited to sample air fried, grilled and chocolate-dipped cicadas during the event which celebrated the emergence of Brood X, billions of Magicicada periodical cicadas that are emerging in the eastern United States and some Midwest states after living underground for 17 years.
A man poses on a giant artwork by French artist JR installed on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 19, 2021.
A local watches as flames rise from houses as a wildfire rages in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19, 2021.
An aerial view of open graves (L) near gravesites of recent burials (R) at Vila Formosa cemetery amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2021.
COVID-19 has now killed more than 1 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean, with nearly half of those killed in Brazil. Only 3% of the population of Latin America has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A view shows the shallow sand graves of people thought to have died from COVID-19 on the banks of the river Ganges in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021.
Yeoman Warder Darren Hardy (L) and Yeoman Serjeant Clive Towel prepare for the ceremonial event at the main entrance during a photocall to promote the reopening of the Tower of London to the public in London, England, May 19, 2021.
After its longest closure since World War II, the Tower of London is reopening the 1,000-year-old fortress.
Protesters on the front line aim lasers at ESMAD agents as part of a national strike in Bogota, Colombia, May 19, 2021.
Colombians continue to take the streets after three weeks to demonstrate against Ivan Duque's administration. Even after the withdrawal of a controversial tax reform, demands turned into a widespread expression of anger over poverty, inequality and police brutality.
