Gaza, graves, Ceuta and Eurovision: Top pictures of the week

Cicadas are grilled on charcoal during Cicadafest at Dr. Jim Duke's Green Farmacy Garden in Crofton, Maryland, U.S., May 22, 2021.

Guests were invited to sample air fried, grilled and chocolate-dipped cicadas during the event which celebrated the emergence of Brood X, billions of Magicicada periodical cicadas that are emerging in the eastern United States and some Midwest states after living underground for 17 years.

(Getty Images)