Police officer in Columbus placed on leave after kicking restrained suspect

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published

A police officer in Columbus, Ohio was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video became viral on social media, showing him kicking a restrained detainee in the head.

A video from Twitter user J. Tennyson shows one police officer holding a suspect on the ground. Then, another officer comes and kicks the detainee in the head.

The tweet containing the video was widely shared in the network, with over 12,000 retweets and 28,000 likes.

