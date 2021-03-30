In photos: Migration flows at the US-Mexico border increasing

And new rules put in place by the Biden administration mean some families with “acute vulnerabilities” are being released to family in the U.S. and allowed to pursue asylum, while others in almost identical circumstances are not.

Genesis Cuellar, 8, a migrant from El Salvador, sits in a waiting area to be processed by Team Brownsville, a humanitarian group, helping migrants released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. The group will facilitate travel so that Cuellar, who is traveling with her mother, Ana Icela Cuellar, can be reunited with her brother, Andy Nathanael, 4, and their father Marvin Giovani Perez Bonilla, who have been residing in Maryland after being released from custody. The Cuellar family separated in August of 2020, when they tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo)