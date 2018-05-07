   
AMERICAS
Hawaii volcano destroys 26 homes, forces evacuations

ASSOCIATED PRESS
PAHOA, Hawaii
Published
In this Oct. 24, 2014 photo from the U.S. Geological Survey, the lava flow from Kilauea Volcano is seen near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii. (AP Photo)
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced.

In revised figures Sunday, Hawaii County officials say another four unspecified structures were covered by lava.

They said the decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano.

Some of the more than 1,700 residents who have been evacuated were allowed to briefly return to gather medicine, pets, and other necessities.

Officials say they would be able to do so each day until further notice as authorities monitor which areas are safe.

