Spice must flow: Turkey's saffron harvest in full swing

by agencies Nov 04, 2021 11:34 am +03 +03:00

Baskets of saffron flowers during harvest at a saffron field in Safranbolu district of Karabük, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Hasan Artan in Turkey's northwestern province Edirne started planting saffron as a hobby but now he has trouble meeting the demand for the delicate flowers.

(AA Photo)

A basket full of the saffron flowers in Isparta.

(IHA Photo)

A woman carries a basket of saffron flowers during the harvest at a saffron field in Safranbolu, Oct. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A saffron flower seen in Edirne, Nov. 4, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A child holds a saffron flower during the harvest for the spice in Isparta, Nov. 3, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

A woman works through saffron flowers during the harvest in Turkey's southern province of Adana, Nov. 2, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

A woman takes photos of saffron flowers at a saffron field in the Safranbolu district of Karabük, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A woman pulls out the saffron of the flower in Adana, Nov. 2, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

A basket of saffron flowers during harvest at a saffron field in Safranbolu, Oct. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Saffron flowers during harvest at a saffron field in Safranbolu, Oct. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Hasan Artan in Edirne during his harvest of saffron, Nov. 4, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Baskets of saffron flowers during harvest at a saffron field in Safranbolu, Oct. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Saffron flowers during harvest at a saffron field in Safranbolu, Oct. 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Saffron flowers during harvest at a saffron field in the Safranbolu district of Karabuk, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2021. (AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

