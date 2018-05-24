   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES

Trump cancels summit with North Korea's Kim over 'hostility'

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
South Koreans watch a TV news broadcast showing US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L), at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea (EPA Photo)
South Koreans watch a TV news broadcast showing US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L), at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea (EPA Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he canceled the summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un "based on the tremendous anger and open hostility" in the leader's recent statement

"I was very much looking forward to being there with you," Trump said in a letter. "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The canceled summit was supposed to take place on June 12.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas One airman said he felt paranoia. Another marveled at the vibrant...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS