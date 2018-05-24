Trump cancels summit with North Korea's Kim over 'hostility'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he canceled the summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un "based on the tremendous anger and open hostility" in the leader's recent statement

"I was very much looking forward to being there with you," Trump said in a letter. "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The canceled summit was supposed to take place on June 12.